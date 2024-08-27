back to top
    Four persons detained in Kathua for roaming near army camp
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Four persons detained in Kathua for roaming near army camp

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 26: Four persons were detained for questioning after they were found roaming near an Army camp in the Kathua district on Monday, officials said.

    All the four detained persons were unarmed and were seen moving suspiciously near the Army camp at Billawar, the officials said.

    They said security forces immediately intercepted them and they were taken into preventive custody for questioning.

    Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and following increased terrorist activities and the Assembly elections scheduled to begin on September 18. (Agencies)

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

