    JammuFour CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J&K's Kathua
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Four CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 10: Four CRPF personnel were injured on Tuesday when their vehicle turned turtle in  Jammu and 's Kathua district, officials said.

     

    The CRPF personnel were part of a party headed to Billawar to provide security to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was scheduled to arrive by a helicopter to address an election rally in support of BJP candidate Satish Sharma there, they said.
    The officials said that a vehicle, carrying the CRPF personnel, turned turtle after one of its front tyres burst near Billawar, resulting in injuries to four jawans.
    The jawans were subsequently taken to the community centre, Billawar, for treatment, they said.
    Meanwhile, an Army personnel lost his life when his motorcycle met with an accident near Banvat village in Poonch district this morning.
    The deceased was identified as Mohd Afzal (22), a soldier posted outside Jammu and Kashmir who had recently returned home on leave, the officials said.
    Afzal was on his way to Poonch on his motorcycle when he lost control and fell down, resulting in critical injuries to him. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

