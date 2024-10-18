back to top
Search
    BusinessFounder Says $22B Edtech Startup Byju's Now Has No Valuation After Market...
    BusinessLatest NewsStartup News

    Founder Says $22B Edtech Startup Byju’s Now Has No Valuation After Market Downturn

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of Byju's – one of 's largest companies, has acknowledged that the valuation of his startup has plummeted to zero after previously reaching $22 billion. Speaking to journalists recently, Raveendran outlined how aggressive expansion plans and the downturn in markets have left the company without any current valuation.

    Once seen as India's most valuable startup, Byju's grew rapidly thanks to a string of acquisitions which saw it enter over 40 new education markets. However, Raveendran now believes this prove fatal as global financial conditions weakened in 2022. Key investors who had urged the startup's international push lost interest when markets tumbled following geopolitical instability. Several prominent backers also withdrew from Byju's board citing governance issues.

    Without new funding, Byju's cash reserves dried up and it has since entered insolvency proceedings. The founder, who no longer controls the company, bluntly stated that discussions of any valuation are now meaningless saying “It's worth zero. What valuation are you talking about? It's worth zero.”

    While undoubtedly a dramatic reversal of fortune, Raveendran remains optimistic about Byju's long term prospects. With over $5 billion raised from an illustrious list of investors throughout its rise, it retains the potential for a comeback given the right market conditions. For now, its pioneering founder can only look on as his edtech dream is brought back down to earth with a resounding thud.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Urvashi Rautela – the new 1xBet casino ambassador
    Next article
    Dottxt Raises $11.9 Million to Teach AI Models Structured Communication
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Is Pouch Milk the Healthier Choice Over Long-Lasting Tetra Pak Milk?

    Northlines Northlines -
    When it comes to purchasing milk, consumers are often...

    New trial results show promise for cervical cancer treatment combining chemotherapy and radiation therapy

    Northlines Northlines -
    A groundbreaking clinical trial has uncovered a potentially more...

    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of cases of Minute Maid Lemonade after ‘zero sugar’ drinks found to contain sugar

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a surprising turn of events, Coca-Cola has recalled...

    Digital India Language Experts Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply Online Now

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Digital India Corporation has launched a nationwide recruitment...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is Pouch Milk the Healthier Choice Over Long-Lasting Tetra Pak Milk?

    New trial results show promise for cervical cancer treatment combining chemotherapy...

    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of cases of Minute Maid Lemonade after ‘zero...