Former cricketers raise concerns over pitch used in India-Ireland World Cup match in New York

Former Indian cricketer expresses concern over New York pitch used in -Ireland match

In an engaging headline aimed at piquing reader interest, renowned reporter Sameer Singh discusses former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan's criticism of the pitch used for India's opening T20 Cup match against Ireland in New York.

Pathan, known for his insightful analyses, expressed concern that the five-month old pitch at the Nassau County Stadium was not suited for an match. In his view, if such a surface was used in India, no game would be held there again in the near future due to safety issues.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma faced a nasty blow on his arm from a delivery that unexpectedly shot low, forcing him to retire hurt during the innings. Former English player Michael Vaughan also weighed in, tweeting his disappointment that players had to compete on substandard conditions after working hard to make the World Cup.

Rohit acknowledged post-match that the behavior of the pitch was unpredictable and did not stabilize even when batting second. While promotion of the sport in America is welcome, priority must be safety and fair competition on an even battlefield, the experts emphasized.

India’s pace battery powers them to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Ireland in T20 World Cup opener
Pakistan take on spirited USA in high-stakes T20 World Cup opener
