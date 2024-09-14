Ford will use Chennai manufacturing plant for exports

NL Corresspondent

American auto major Ford on Friday said it is preparing to utilise its Chennai manufacturing plant to roll out vehicles for exports and has intimated the same to the Tamil Nadu government.

Minister for TRB Rajaa, who is in the United States accompanying the Chief Minister M K Stalin to woo investors, said the efforts of the Chief Minister to reposition ‘Brand Tamil Nadu' in its Numero Uno place has yielded rich dividends.

The comments by Rajaa follows the decision by the US car maker Ford which earlier in the day said that it was preparing to utilise its Chennai manufacturing plant in Maraimalai Nagar to roll out vehicles for exports and has intimated its intention to the state government through a ‘Letter of Intent'.

“A year of constant interactions and consistent pitches under the guidance of our CM Tamil Nadu M K Stalin have today resulted in the return of Ford Motor Company to Tamil Nadu.” Rajaa said.

“Our CM's efforts to showcase TN's manufacturing prowess, its abundant talent pool and the efforts he has taken to reposition Brand Tamil Nadu in its rightful NumeroUno place has yielded rich dividends.” he said in a social media post on Friday.

Rajaa also shared an video of his earlier visit to the factory of Ford in the United States where the car maker produces F150 at its Dearborn Manufacturing unit.

Recently, Chief Minister Stalin met the senior management of Ford Motor Company and said he had a engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors and explored the feasibility of renewing Ford's three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Ford said it has submitted a Letter of Intent to the Tamil Nadu government, indicating its intention to utilise the Chennai plant in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district, located about 45 km from here, to serve overseas markets.

The company had stopped manufacturing of its products in September 2021, after nearly three decades, and said it would sell only imported vehicles going ahead as part of the restructuring exercise.

Ford International Markets Group President Kay Hart said, “This step (preparing to utilise its Chennai plant) aims to underscore our ongoing commitment to India as we intend to leverage manufacturing expertise available in Tamil Nadu to serve new global markets.”

Ford currently operates a Global Business Centre in the city, employing about 12,000 people which is expected to grow by 2,500 to 3,000 within the next three years.