Flying on low fuel, Tejas fighter jet makes emergency landing at Surat airport

By: Northlines

Date:

SURAT, Jun 11: A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing at the Surat Airport in south Gujarat on Tuesday morning due to low fuel, a senior official said.

The pilot of the indigenous aircraft contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested for an emergency landing due to low fuel, said airport director SC Bhalse.

“The pilot of a Tejas fighter jet contacted us in the morning because of a fuel shortage in the aircraft. Since the Surat airport was the nearest one, the pilot contacted us for an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely at 10:18 am,” said Bhalse.

Notably, the PRO for Gujarat has not issued any statement about the incident yet.

