Floodwater breaks IAS coaching centre gates, inundates basement killing 3 students

New Delhi, Jul 28: The ripple effect of a fast-moving four-wheeler on the flooded road appears to break the gates of the Delhi coaching centre which got inundated in no time leading to the death of three civil services aspirants on Saturday evening, according to a purported video of the incident.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on the fateful evening, officials said.

Several purported video clips, which have gone viral on social media, show the moments when the Rau IAS Study Coaching Centre got flooded and students desperately tried to save themselves from getting drowned.

One such clip shows the road in front of the coaching centre flooded with rainwater and some students across the road are huddled together at a vantage point. There is chaotic scene outside the building, with bikes and food carts seen submerged in the floodwater on the road.

At that moment, a four-wheeler is seen moving fast on the flooded road. The gates of the coaching centre break due to the ripple effect and the flood water gushes in the basement. The students standing across the road scream in desperation at the potential havoc.

The water rushes in and quickly fills the basement, leaving little time for those inside to react.

Another video clip shows some people standing on the corner of the stairs in the flooded basement. They are seen helping each other to reach a safe place amid the rising water.

In the third video, a group of people is seen standing at an elevated place. They are seen rescuing a man to safety.

Authorities said they received a call about waterlogging from the Rau's IAS Study Centre around 7 pm on Saturday.

An officer of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, “We received a call at 7 pm regarding a basement of a coaching institute being flooded. The caller told us there is a possibility that some people were trapped.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the basement housed a library where several students were present when water suddenly started flooding the area.

Meanwhile, police said the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre where the deaths occurred were arrested on Sunday.