Five Militant Associates Involved In Smuggling Of Arms Held In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jan 27: Five militant associates, who were involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police said on Saturday.

The module was busted following credible information about smuggling of arms and ammunition from two Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers, orginally hailing from Kupwara.

The first one to be be arrested in the case was Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Rear Sudhpora Karnah, a village close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara.

“Acting on credible information from own sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts, Kupwara Police along with ( Army's) 9-PARA Field Regiment busted a terror module involved in smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two PoJK based LeT terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal of Dhanni Karnah both at present operating from across the border, by arresting Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Rear Sudhpora Karnah,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said.

An AK Rifle, an AK Magazine, 20 rounds of AK and two pistols with two magazines were recovered from him, he said.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past the PoJK based handlers were in touch with Zahoor who hails from a village which is in proximity with LoC with various means.

“The consignments so dispatched to this side from across were thereafter delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor and the said handlers as well,” Manhas said.

Based on the further leads, four more militant associates Khursheed Ahmad Rather; Mudassir Shafiq; Ghulam Sarwar Rather all residents of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Fazal Illahi were arrested.

The SSP said arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from them which included five AK Rifle (Short); five AK Magazines and 16 Short AK Rounds .

Police said the case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material or contraband. (Agencies)