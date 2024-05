Five killed in separate road incidents

Bus turns turtle, ten passengers injured

Jammu Tawi, May 15: Five people, including a minor girl, were killed in four separate road incidents in Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts on Wednesday, police said.

Two Sadhus, Baba Bhim Giri, 55, and Suresh Kumar, 52, both residents of Narwal bypass, were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck coming from the wrong side on a bridge in Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, they said.

The accident took place around 10 am when the two were headed towards Pathankot.

The driver of the truck, which way on its way to Jammu, fled the scene and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

In Surankote area of Poonch, a passenger vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mohd Naseer Khan skidded off the road and fell into an over-100 metre gorge near his house in Bufliaz around 11.30 am. He died on the spot.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Saboora Rafiq, was killed when she was hit by a speeding truck near the Banihal court complex along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said, adding, they have arrested the driver.

In another incident in Ramban along the same highway, a driver was killed and two passengers injured, when a rashly driven truck hit a parked dumper near Dalwas.

They said the injured were rushed to hospital, while efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver.

Meanwhile, at least ten passengers suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident and turned turtle in Akhnoor area here in the city outskirts.

Police said that the bus on its way from Khour towards Jammu, this evening turned turtle when it reached near Balle-De-Bagh area.

Police and locals immediately swung into action and launched a rescue operation.

“All the injured persons were rushed to the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable,” said police.

They stated that a cognizance has been taken into the matter and investigation started.