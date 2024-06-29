back to top
JammuFive Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s Kathua
Jammu Kashmir

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s Kathua

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 29: At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in  Jammu and 's Kathua district, officials said.


A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said.
They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said. (AGENCIES)

ONGC Sets Up Two 100-Bed Hospitals At Twin Base Camps For Amarnath Pilgrims
Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In Cooperative Deptt
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

