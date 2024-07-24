Fishermen left shaking after humpback whale breaches under boat

A group of fishermen got much more than they bargained for during a recent fishing trip off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shows the dramatic moment a massive humpback whale breached directly beneath their small boat, flipping it over and tossing all four men into the frigid water.

The encounter occurred as the experienced fishing crew was wrapping up their work for the day not far from shore. According to eyewitness accounts, the large whale suddenly emerged from the depths without warning. Weighing several tons, the airborne marine mammal completely flipped their boat on its side upon crashing back into the sea. The impact sent all crew members plunging into the icy ocean waters, along with all their gear and catch of the day.

Nearby boaters who witnessed the incident sprang into action, rushing to aid the stranded fishermen. Thankfully all four were reported as uninjured, despite the chilling temperatures and traumatic event. Their overturned dinghy was also quickly righted. While unnerving for those involved, interactions between whales and vessels are becoming more prevalent as marine wildlife populations rebound. Experts remind boaters to use caution, respect speed limits near shore and avoid disruptive behavior close to marine life.

This close call serves as an alarming reminder that we share the seas with mighty creatures many times our size. With proper care and awareness on both sides, humans and whales can safely co-exist in coastal waterways.