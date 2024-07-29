back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    First reported death from rare Oropouche virus stirs preparedness efforts in India

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    The rural districts of Uttar Pradesh recently witnessed its first death attributed to the rare Oropouche virus. As per officials, a 65-year old farmer from Sitapur district succumbed to the mosquito-borne illness last week, marking the virus' first ever lethal casualty in the country.

    While Oropouche virus had been detected sporadically in parts of over the last few decades, it was generally known to cause a mild febrile illness. However, the latest casualty has highlighted that the pathogen could take a more serious turn in certain individuals. Doctors treating the deceased informed that apart from high fever, he had also experienced neurological symptoms like altered sensorium before his condition deteriorated.

    have warned that climate changes and other factors conducive for mosquito breeding may contribute to expanded geographical spread of the virus nationally. Residents have been advised to take basic precautions like using mosquito repellents and nets, especially during monsoon months when mosquito population spikes up significantly. Proper draining of stagnant water from coolers, pots, and other containers is also important to deny breeding sites tovector mosquitoes.

    While Oropouche remains rare in India compared to dengue or chikungunya, surveillance will need to be stepped up in vulnerable regions to monitor any unusual rise in cases or fatal outcomes. on developing diagnostics and vaccines for this understudied virus also requires bolstering to better arm medical preparedness against emerging threats. The detection of country's first death serves as an important reminder to take mosquito menace seriously.

    Previous article
    Holland America to Launch Special Solar Eclipse Cruises from the US in 2026
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Holland America to Launch Special Solar Eclipse Cruises from the US...

    Maduro retains Venezuelan presidency amid disputed election results rejected by opposition

    Bridge collapse incidents: Supreme Court seeks responses from Bihar Government, NHAI...