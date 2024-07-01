back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir

First FIR Filed Under New Jammu And Kashmir Criminal Law

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jul 1:  Jammu and Police registered its first FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal laws that came into effect on Monday, in Anantnag, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kulgam districts, a police spokesperson said.

 

“This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in the justice delivery system within the Kashmir Zone,” the spokesperson said.
In Anantnag district, FIR No. 143/2024, was registered on Monday under Section 125 (a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 at Bijbehara Police Station. It was the first FIR registered in the Kashmir Zone under the new criminal laws.
Similarly, in Srinagar district, FIR No. 22/2024 was filed under sections 303 of BNS and 135 (1) of the Electricity Act was registered at Chanapora Police Station.
In Baramulla, police registered FIR No. 93/2024 under sections 303(2) and 329(3) of the BNS at Kreeri Police Station.
In Sopore, FIR No. 25/2024 was lodged under Section 223, 303 (ii) and 326A of the BNS at Panzla Police Station.
Kulgam Police also registered its first case — FIR No 47/2024 under sections 74, 115 (2) of the BNS at Yaripora Police Station, the spokesperson said.

Assistant Commissioner Of CGST Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case
Ex-Chief of J&K High Court Bar Association's Remand Extended
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

