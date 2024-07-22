back to top
    IndiaFinance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha
    India

    Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 22: Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the .

    The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union to review the state of the .

    The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

    The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

    The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget. The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Sitharaman on Tuesday.

