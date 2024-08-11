back to top
Search
    BusinessFinance Minister addresses textile sector concerns over Bangladesh turmoil
    Business

    Finance Minister addresses textile sector concerns over Bangladesh turmoil

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Minister addresses concerns over instability in garment industry

    's garment sector is experiencing unease due to recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking at a press briefing after an RBI board meeting, the Minister acknowledged “a bit of uncertainty” impacting textile exports to the neighboring country.

    Bangladesh has long been a major manufacturing hub for India's textile businesses. Many companies, including several from Tamil Nadu, established production facilities there to capitalize on lower costs and tap into the country's growing export market. However, the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and dissolution of Parliament earlier this week has created instability.

    Sitharaman emphasized that Indian investments in Bangladesh were made “in good faith” and had proven widely beneficial for both economies. Two-way trade between the nations reached $13 billion last fiscal year. She remains hopeful the interim administration will resolve issues promptly to restore calm. The situation is still developing, but the Minister is monitoring potential economic effects closely.

    According to the Finance Minister, Bangladesh's garment industry accounts for over 80% of merchandise shipments overseas. It also supports a significant portion of India's textile exports. Any prolonged disruption could negatively impact both countries. She expressed confidence, however, that safeguarded borders will allow commerce to continue smoothly.

    The textile sector will await further normalization in Bangladesh. In the interim, the government is assessing fallout for Indian operations and positioning to assist affected businesses if needed. Overall, a swift resolution of political matters appears crucial to reassure regional partners and markets on both sides of the border.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Banks Write Off Fewer Loans as Recoveries from Written-Off Accounts Rise Slightly
    Next article
    Canadians Rally to Protect Religious Minorities in South Asia
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Banks Write Off Fewer Loans as Recoveries from Written-Off Accounts Rise Slightly

    Northlines Northlines -
    Loan write-offs by banks registered an 18 percent annual...

    HealthTech and Enterprise Startups Attract $112Mn in Indian Funding Last Week

    Northlines Northlines -
    Funding activity in the Indian startup ecosystem saw a...

    Electric vehicle manufacturer lists at premium, founder’s wealth surges to $1.8 billion

    Northlines Northlines -
    BENGALURU: Shares of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer based...

    Tata Group Airlines Join Forces on Aircraft Maintenance with DGCA Nod

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a strategic move that signifies growing synergies between...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Adani, Hindenburg Targets SEBI Chief, She Calls Allegations Baseless, Character...

    Meghwal Accuses Opposition Of Creating Confusion Over SC ‘Observation’ On Creamy...

    Ravinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan