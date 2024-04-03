Search
TechnologyFederal report spotlights security lapses that enabled Chinese hackers to breach key...
Technology

Federal report spotlights security lapses that enabled Chinese hackers to breach key US networks via Microsoft

By: Northlines

Date:

The Cyber Safety Review Board, a federal body instituted to analyze cybersecurity practices, recently released a report highlighting issues with Microsoft's security protocols and that allowed state-sponsored Chinese hackers to breach important US government networks. With Microsoft software and services powering many businesses worldwide, the report's findings underscore an urgent need for reform.

Through a “cascade of avoidable errors”, Chinese cyber actors were able to access email accounts of senior US officials like the Commerce Secretary starting last year. The successful attack exploited vulnerabilities at Microsoft and impacted over 500 individuals across 22 organizations globally. While the company asserted it had identified the root cause, the board said Microsoft still does not fully understand how the intrusion occurred.

The review painted a concerning picture of insufficient security investments and risk management at Microsoft. It recommended the giant pause new cloud features until making substantial protocol improvements. The board further called for Microsoft's leadership to spearhead a culture reset with timebound plans to reform security practices across their massive product portfolio.

Considering Microsoft's critical function in both the public and private sectors, the report demanded accountability and demonstrated sincerity from the top in addressing issues. While the company acknowledged necessity of engineering security upgrades, past delays in owning responsibility indicate a need for stricter oversight to safeguard networks globally. With state actors continually refining attack strategies, all technology providers must establish fortified defenses and transparency to curb future breaches. The findings spotlight how even industry leaders must remain vigilant.

Previous article
J&K | Gangster Shot Dead In Encounter With Police, Injured Officer Dies During Treatment
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Comparing the cutting-edge AI features of Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 – Which smartphone delivers more value?

Northlines Northlines -
Translation revolution on Galaxy S24 vs call screening smarts...

Study examines how invasive species colonise new ground exposed by melting glaciers

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 2: The melting of glaciers in...

Microsoft to Offer Teams and Office Separately Worldwide to Increase Customer Choice and Flexibility

Northlines Northlines -
When it comes to workplace collaboration tools, choice and...

Elon Musk’s SpaceX accuses largest Italian telco of obstructing Starlink’s satellite internet expansion plans

Northlines Northlines -
Elon Musk's SpaceX has accused the largest telecom operator...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | Gangster Shot Dead In Encounter With Police, Injured Officer...

Biden And Trump Win Presidential Primaries In Four More States

3 more bodies of Naxalites found after encounter in Chhattisgarh; toll...