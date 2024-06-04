FDA Issues Urgent Warning on Potentially Contaminated Baby Formula: Dangerous Bacteria Detected

In a move to safeguard infant health, the FDA has issued a warning concerning certain powdered formulas that may harbor a dangerous bacteria. According to the agency's notice, testing linked one brand of imported goat milk formula to Cronobacter.

This past May, the regulatory body announced a recall of Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat-Milk Formula and other similar products made by Dairy Manufacturers Inc. The items lacked required pre-approval for US sale and were pulled over non-compliance issues. However, sample analysis has now tied Cronobacter to a Crecelac sample.

While no illnesses have surfaced so far, this microbe can cause serious infections in babies. Left untreated, Cronobacter sepsis or meningitis can even prove life-threatening. Consumers are urged not to use the recalled brands as investigations continue. Those seeking goat milk options are advised to select pre-approved alternatives and consult medical experts on suitable substitutes.

Overall, the FDA is working closely with the manufacturer and distributors to implement a full recall. This precautionary measure aims to safeguard vulnerable infants, especially as Cronobacter proved linked to recent infant deaths that triggered a massive recall linked to shortages. Parents are encouraged to exercise caution with these imported powders in light of the new contamination findings.