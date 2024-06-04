back to top
Search
HomeHealth
Health

FDA Issues Urgent Warning on Potentially Contaminated Baby Formula: Dangerous Bacteria Detected

Northlines
by Northlines

In a move to safeguard infant , the FDA has issued a warning concerning certain powdered formulas that may harbor a dangerous bacteria. According to the agency's notice, testing linked one brand of imported goat milk formula to Cronobacter.

This past May, the regulatory body announced a recall of Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat-Milk Formula and other similar products made by Dairy Manufacturers Inc. The items lacked required pre-approval for US sale and were pulled over non-compliance issues. However, sample analysis has now tied Cronobacter to a Crecelac sample.

While no illnesses have surfaced so far, this microbe can cause serious infections in babies. Left untreated, Cronobacter sepsis or meningitis can even prove life-threatening. Consumers are urged not to use the recalled brands as investigations continue. Those seeking goat milk options are advised to select pre-approved alternatives and consult medical experts on suitable substitutes.

Overall, the FDA is working closely with the manufacturer and distributors to implement a full recall. This precautionary measure aims to safeguard vulnerable infants, especially as Cronobacter proved linked to recent infant deaths that triggered a massive recall linked to shortages. Parents are encouraged to exercise caution with these imported powders in light of the new contamination findings.

Previous article
Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points
Next article
NOTA gets over 1.7 lakh votes in Indore Lok Sabha seat, breaks previous record of Bihar’s Gopalganj
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Iran’s Impromptu Presidential Election: Everything You Need to Know

Who’s the anonymous benefactor who chose an Israeli university over Columbia...

Was sure you would win: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress’s Amethi pick...