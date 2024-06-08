FDA Advises Tougher Raw Milk Rules as Bird Flu Spreads in Dairy Herds

Bird Flu Outbreak Triggers Advisory On Raw Milk Sales

With cases of avian influenza impacting dairy farms across the nation, federal regulators are urging states to take stronger precautions regarding the sale of untreated cow's milk. The potential risks to public health from this ongoing outbreak have prompted a renewed focus on raw milk regulations.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu has now been detected in over 80 cattle herds across 10 states. As this virus can be transmitted from infected animals to people through direct contact or consumption of contaminated products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is asking states to closely monitor affected dairy operations.

In an advisory issued this week, the FDA recommended steps like restricting raw milk sales in areas with positive cases, heightened surveillance testing of herds, and clear public warnings about the dangers of consuming unpasteurized dairy. Three individuals who were exposed through raw milk have already tested positive for the avian virus. While long-term health impacts are still unknown, cats have died after ingesting raw milk from sick cows.

With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing, officials want to reduce any opportunities for potential human exposure through milk intake. States allowing raw milk sales are asked to exercise stricter oversight and controls to help curb further spread. Past studies have also linked raw milk to illness, stillbirths, and even death due to its lack of processing to kill harmful pathogens.

As scientists continue evaluating the full risks presented by this evolving situation, a precautionary stance on raw milk access seems prudent. Coordinated regulatory action across all affected regions can help lower risks to both animal and public wellness until the outbreak is contained.