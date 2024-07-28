back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirFCS&CA : All PDS Left Out E-Shram Registrants Asked To Contact Respective...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    FCS&CA : All PDS Left Out E-Shram Registrants Asked To Contact Respective AD, TSO For Ration Cards/ Inclusion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , JULY 28: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) through an official communique has requested the e-Shram registrants who are left out in PDS to come forward and contact their respective Tehsil Supply Offices or Offices of the Assistant Directors for issuance of ration cards/ inclusion.

    This is in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of , to provide inclusion / ration cards to e-Shram registrants who are presently without ration cards, but are eligible to take foodgrains under PDS.
    The Department towards its commitment to provide ration cards/ inclusion under PDS, as per the eligibility, to all left-out e-Shram portal registrants of J&K has also carried out special drives including camps organized on 2nd, 3rd February and 23rd, 24th of June 2024 across all the districts of Jammu & in the respective Tehsil Supply Offices and in the offices of Assistant Directors.
    The Department has also been approaching such registrants in whose case e-Shram registration could not establish inclusion in the PDS database, after matching of respective data. In its effort, till now the Department has reached out to 20656 such registrants in Kashmir Division. Out of these 18136 were found already enrolled in the ration cards and 2555 registrants were found not having ration cards. Out of the 2555 registrants, 1876 have been included in the existing ration cards of their families and 154 have been provided new ration cards, besides for remaining registrants either there was a mismatch in Aadhaar details or they have failed to produce requisite documents.
    In case of Jammu Division, till now 47297 such registrants have been reached out by the Department. Out of these 39213 were found already enrolled in the ration cards and 8084 registrants did not have ration cards. Out of the 8084 registrants, 6671 have been included in the existing ration cards of their families and 665 have been provided new ration cards, besides for remaining registrants either there was a mismatch in Aadhaar details or they have failed to produce requisite documents.
    As per the official communique the Department has also been approaching these registrants, in whose cases a mismatch has come to fore, on their given phone numbers, however in many cases the contact numbers were either found to be unavailable or not in use or belonging to different persons.
    The Department has now again requested all such e-shram registrants, who do not have a ration card or have not been included in their entitled household ration card, to reach out to the nearest Tehsil Supply Office or the Office of Assistant Director along with the requisite documents including Aadhaar card, Domicile Certificate, Income Proof and e-Shram card for being considered for issuance of ration card or for inclusion in their family ration card, as per eligibility.
    Additionally the Department has also asked all those PDS beneficiaries and e-Shram registrants who are also PDS beneficiaries and who have not yet completed their eKYC with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, to complete this eKYC process at an earliest, to avoid any inconvenience they may face in future and to overcome any mismatch in their data details in PDS database. This EKYC process is required to be completed urgently as per orders of the Supreme Court.
    As per the Department, around 83 per cent of the beneficiaries under NFSA and 65 per cent in Non Priority Households group have completed their eKYC so far. The remaining beneficiaries have been asked to complete their eKYC at their nearest FPS or Government sale centre urgently to avoid any inconvenience in future.
    Further, it has also been informed that the PDS beneficiaries who are presently out of Jammu & Kashmir can also complete their eKYC from anywhere in the country at the nearest FPSs as that feature has also now been enabled in the system.

    Previous article
    Will go on 28-day fast from August 15 if government doesn’t initiate talks: Sonam Wangchuk
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Will go on 28-day fast from August 15 if government doesn’t initiate talks: Sonam Wangchuk

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 28: Climate activist Soman Wangchuk announced...

    Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 28: A resilient Manu Bhaker became...

    Judges should use a sense of robust common sense in bail petitions: CJI D Y Chandrachud

    Northlines Northlines -
    BENGALURU, July 28: Chief Justice of India D Y...

    PV Sindhu starts Paris Olympics campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

    Northlines Northlines -
    PARIS, July 28: Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will go on 28-day fast from August 15 if government doesn’t...

    Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first...

    Judges should use a sense of robust common sense in bail...