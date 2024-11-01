Farooq Abdullah mourns BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana’s death, recalls past ties

JAMMU, Nov 1: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed condolences over the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, describing him as a “wise man” and acknowledging their past ties.

“We had good relations with him, but in 2021 he left the National Conference. We never made any statement against him. Death is inevitable and spares no one. Whoever has come has to go,” Abdullah said. Offering support, he added, “May God give courage to his family to bear this shock… We are with them in this grief.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences on Rana's passing, recognizing the BJP leader's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development. “Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and also played a noteworthy role in strengthening the BJP in J-K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina also mourned the loss, recalling Rana as a hardworking leader. “Devender Singh Rana was a very hardworking leader of the BJP… The entire J-K is mourning the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana. He worked for every section of society…He was recently elected as an MLA from the Nagrota assembly constituency by a very big margin…He will always stay alive in the hearts of the public of J-K,” Raina said.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh shared his sorrow, posting on X, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Sh. Devender Singh Rana Ji, MLA, Nagrota, J-K. A dedicated BJP leader and a true representative of the people of J-K. His invaluable contributions, warmth, and commitment to service will be remembered by all. This is an immense loss to our BJP family and to the people he served so selflessly. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant his loved ones strength to bear this profound loss.”

Devender Singh Rana, a BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. He was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Rana recently won the Nagrota constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, defeating his opponent Joginder Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).