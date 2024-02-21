Farmers’ protest: Haryana police fire tear gas shells at Shambhu border

New Delhi, Feb 21: The Haryana police on Wednesday warned the owners of earthmover machines and bulldozers taking part in the farmers' protest at the Sambhu border, saying “you may be held criminally liable”. In a post on X, the police said these machines can be used to harm security forces, which is a non-bailable offence.

“Owners and operators of Poclains,JCBs:Pls do not provide the services of our equipment to the protestors. Pl withdraw these machines from the protest site. These machines may be used to cause harm to security forces, it's a non bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable,” it said.

Days after the police stopped the marching farmers with barricades and tear gear shells, they returned with modified JCB machines, earthmovers, bulldozers and make-shift gas masks.



According to reports, the government has also made apt preparations. They have placed boulders reinforced with concrete, loaded buses, trucks and shipping containers to thwart the farmers' plan to barge into the national capital.

The police have also brought bulldozers to counter the farmers.



“Our top leaders will move forward, and the entire world will see us moving ahead peacefully. If the government feels that by killing the farmers their problems will be solved, then it can do so. But we will continue to move forward peacefully,” said farmers leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.



He also said if there is any violence, the government will be responsible.



“We will proceed with our ‘Delhi Chalo' march peacefully. The government will be responsible (if there is any violence),” he said.



The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday slammed protesting farmers camping at Shambhu border with hundreds of tractors and said tractor trolleys can't be used on highways. “According to the Motor Vehicle Act, you can't use tractor-trolleys on the highway. You are travelling from Amritsar to Delhi on trolleys,” the bench remarked, underlining that “everyone knows about rights but there are constitutional duties” as well.

The Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts on Tuesday to seize bulldozers as they could pose a safety risk.



The farmers have been protesting demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for all crops. On Monday, the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer of MSP on certain crops for the next five years.



The Central government has estimated that there are around 14000 farmers at the Shambhu border, along with 1200 tractors and 300 cars.