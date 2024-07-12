back to top
    Farmers’ body to renew agitation, submit memo to PM Modi, LOP Gandhi

    By: Northlines

    Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 protests, has declared that it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in the . The SKM said that the organisation will handover an updated charter of demands to all MPs on August 9 ,the SKM will observe “Quit India Day” as “Corporates Quit India Day “ by holding demonstrations across the country respectively in assembly election bound Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and and in support of its charter of demands.

