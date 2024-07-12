Farmers’ body to renew agitation, submit memo to PM Modi, LOP Gandhi

Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 protests, has declared that it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. The SKM said that the organisation will handover an updated charter of demands to all MPs on August 9 ,the SKM will observe “Quit India Day” as “Corporates Quit India Day “ by holding demonstrations across the country respectively in assembly election bound Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana in support of its charter of demands.

(IPA Service)