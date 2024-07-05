Fan in wheelchair gets dream view of Team India stars during victory parade

Wheelchair accessibility remains a challenge in India, but one fan was determined to witness the heroes of Men in Blue in person. 27-year old Maithili Gaikwad, who uses a wheelchair due to a condition called Spina Bifida, got to fulfill her dream of seeing captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah up close during their bus parade in Mumbai.

Maithili works as a HR professional but dealing with her condition on a daily basis isn't easy. She doesn't have feelings below her waist and needs help with normal activities. Her colleagues went above and beyond to support her by pushing her wheelchair for over 3km to reach the celebration spot. It took them 40 minutes to navigate through roads closed for the event. But their team effort paid off as Maithili was able to find a nice viewing spot by the parade route.

After waiting in anticipation for four hours, Maithili was rewarded with a experience she will cherish forever. She had a clear view of the players with the T20 trophy and was overwhelmed with joy. Despite facing accessibility hurdles her whole life, her determination and support system of family & friends have helped her follow her passion for sports. While stadia don't accommodate wheelchairs yet, this parade showcased the heroes who have inspired so many. Maithili is now focused on her dream of teaching in rural India to create more opportunities through her work.