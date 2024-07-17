back to top
    Fallen Heroes Remembered: Ajay Singh and Bijendra Honoured in Jhunjhunu

    JAIPUR, July 17: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in and 's Doda district, were cremated with full military and state honours at their home villages in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday.
    Their bodies were brought Wednesday in a special plane to Jaipur from where they were taken to Jhunjhunu's Buhana tehsil by road and then to their native villages.
    Ajay Singh hailed from Bhaisawata Kalan village, while Bijendra belonged to Dumoli Kalan village of Jhunjhunu.

