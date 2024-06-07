back to top
“Fake J&K Board 10th Class Result Links Circulating on Social Media: Students Cautioned to Only Access Results from Official Sources

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 7: Amidst growing anticipation, misinformation regarding the 10th class results has been spreading on social media. Fake accounts are sharing an old link, claiming it provides the results. However, the official results are not expected until after June 10th. Authorities urge students and parents to ignore these false claims and to wait for official announcements for accurate information.

