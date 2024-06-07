SRINAGAR, June 7: Amidst growing anticipation, misinformation regarding the 10th class results has been spreading on social media. Fake accounts are sharing an old link, claiming it provides the results. However, the official results are not expected until after June 10th. Authorities urge students and parents to ignore these false claims and to wait for official announcements for accurate information.
“Fake J&K Board 10th Class Result Links Circulating on Social Media: Students Cautioned to Only Access Results from Official Sources
