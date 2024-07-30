back to top
    Fake Gun Licenses: Jammu Police conducts raid on premises, seize documents

    By: Northlines

    , July 30: Police on Tuesday raided a premises in Talab Tillo area here in connection with recovery of fake and forged gun licences.

    Police sources said that acting of specific inputs after recovery of fake gun licences on July 25 from an under construction building, a premises was raided in the Karan Bagh area.
    “During the raid, some documents and incriminating material was seized. The raid is in progress,” they added.
    Jammu Police had unearthed mass forged licenses in Satwari area.
    Police had said an information was received through reliable source that one person namely Tirath Singh, resident of Gadigarh, who owns Gun houses has kept forged gun licence in his newly under-construction building at Gadigarh near Harward College.
    A case was registered and investigation was set into motion.
    “Based on the input, the raid was conducted in the presence of a magistrate at the building on July 25 and a bag containing 435 gun licences was recovered along with some other documents,” said the police.

