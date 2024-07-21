back to top
Search
    IndiaFake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2 held
    India

    Fake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2 held

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI:  More than 580 fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 2.91 lakh have been seized and two people arrested, police said on Sunday.

    The fake Rs 500 notes were smuggled into Bihar from Nepal and were brought to Delhi, they said.

    Ram Pravesh and Ali Asgar, both residents of Bihar and aged 48, have been arrested, the officials said.

    They said police had information about a gang that was involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal, and distributing these in different parts of , including Delhi-NCR.

    On a tip-off, Pravesh was arrested on July 6 night from the Anand Vihar Terminal area here and 578 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination were seized from him, the officials said.

    He told police that he got into smuggling and distributing FICNs to earn some money quickly as he was not making much as a small-time construction contractor in Delhi-NCR, they said

    Pravesh had met Asgar in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the officials said and added that Asgar has revealed that a person named Asif is the kingpin of the FICM smuggling racket.

    Previous article
    India’s air pollution crisis result of policy failure: Cong slams govt
    Next article
    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Elderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA India Chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: India’s elderly population is expected to double...

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Over 1,000 doctors, public health experts, and...

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rudraprayag: Three devotees died and eight others got injured...

    India’s air pollution crisis result of policy failure: Cong slams govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of “poor policy-making”...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA...

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route