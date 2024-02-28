FADNAVIS GETS YOUTUBE VIDEO THREAT, CASE REGISTERED

Agencies

Mumbai Feb 28: A First Information Report was registered here on Wednesday against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a YouTube interview, the police said.

The video was allegedly published by YouTube channel Gavran Vishleshak and widely shared on social media platforms, said an official.

Akshay Panvelkar, a city-based functionary of the youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, lodged a complaint in this regard on Tuesday evening at Santacruz police station.

An unidentified person used objectionable language against Fadnavis during the interview aired by Gavran Vishleshak and threatened to kill the BJP leader, the complaint said.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (incitement to offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The FIR also named, as accused, a Facebook user named Yogesh Sawant for allegedly sharing the video.