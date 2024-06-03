back to top
Face 3- year jail term or Rs 10,000 fine for misuse of water: J&K Jal Shakti Deptt

Srinagar, Jun 3: Authorities in the Jal Shakti Department announced on Wednesday that individuals misusing water supply will face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Ganderbal, Er Samiullah Beigh told that while there is no water scarcity in the district, complaints have been received regarding the use of drinking water for irrigation, car washing, house cleaning and other non-essential purposes.

“I have met the officials of Ganderbal, who emphasised that strict action must be taken against those misusing water,” Beigh said, urging residents to avoid using drinking water for non-domestic purposes.

He warned that individuals using water boosters and motors on supply lines will face a fine of Rs 10,000 and a three-year jail term. Additionally, using plastic pipes will result in Rs 5,000 fine and one year of imprisonment.

To enforce these regulations, a squad comprising officials from Police, including both male and female officers, and the Jal Shakti Department has been established.

This squad will conduct random checks on households. “Attaching a motor directly to the main water supply line is a serious offense. Any household found engaging in such activities will face strict legal action without exemption or pardon,” Beigh warned

