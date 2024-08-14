back to top
    Exploring the link between cortisol levels and facial changes
    Life Style

    Exploring the link between cortisol levels and facial changes

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Does ‘Stress Face' Really Exist? Exploring the Link Between Cortisol and Facial Changes

    Many social media users have recently taken to platforms like TikTok to share stories and about how persistent stress seems to have altered their facial appearance over time. Dubbed “stress face” or “cortisol face”, some report noticing signs of puffiness and fuller features – especially in the cheeks and jawline. But is there really a connection between cortisol levels and changes we see in the mirror? Let's take a deeper look at the science.

    Cortisol, commonly called the stress hormone, plays an important role in regulating processes in our body like metabolism, blood pressure and immune function. However, long-term elevation of cortisol can potentially lead to physical changes. According to expert Neha Cadabam, persistently high cortisol keeps our bodies in fight-or-flight mode which over time may contribute to fat buildup – particularly in the face and stomach region.

    Certain rare medical conditions involving hormone imbalance can also drive up cortisol levels and contribute to a rounder facial appearance. These include Cushing's syndrome where the body makes too much cortisol, as well as some adrenal or pituitary gland disorders. Some medications prescribed to treat inflammation can temporarily spike cortisol too, sometimes causing what's described as a “full moon face.”

    While both stress eating and excess cortisol lead to weight gain, they manifest differently. Stress-related overeating tends to cause generalized weight gain all over. In contrast, high cortisol alone is more likely to redistribute fat prominently in the face and midsection. It also brings symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness and blood pressure changes not seen with dietary weight fluctuations.

    For those seeking relief from perceived cortisol-driven changes, experts advise lifestyle tweaks. Managing stress through exercise, spending time in nature and engaging in relaxing activities can help lower cortisol naturally. Maintaining a nutritious diet, sleeping well and staying active also play important roles in regulating hormone levels. Consulting a doctor is wise if medical issues are suspected as a cause. With a tailored treatment plan, it may be possible to alleviate unwelcome facial changes and get persistent stress levels under control.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

