back to top
Search
HomeHealth
Health

Experts’ insights on managing thyroid dysfunction during pregnancy: Risks and strategies

Northlines
by Northlines

Did you know thyroid issue affects the foetus during pregnancy? Experts share insights for managing thyroid levels for healthy pregnancy outcomes

The thyroid is the most important gland in our body as it secrete hormones T3+T4 which regulate metabolism, growth, stress levels and response to injury. Thyroid levels impact maternal and fetal well-being hence, the changes that the thyroid undergoes during pregnancy to meet the growing foetus demands to be well understood.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Juhee Jain, MBBS, MD, Director-Obstetrics and Gynecology at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi, revealed, “Any disruption in thyroid levels can have profound implications on mother and baby both. An underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroid) can lead to adverse outcomes in pregnancy like miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight of baby developmental delays and lower IQ of baby.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Dhivyambigai, Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital in Chennai, shared, “During pregnancy, the thyroid plays a crucial role in fetal development, affecting the baby's growth and overall . When the thyroid gland functions abnormally, it can impact the fetus in various ways. Some women may experience thyroid dysfunction when their thyroid becomes either underactive or overactive.”

According to her, it can be classified into numerous forms, which include –

  • Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland produces less amount of hormones, leading to stunted growth, low birth weight, and developmental delays in the baby.
  • Hyperthyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone, increasing the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and even heart complications in the fetus.

Highlighting that untreated thyroid disorders during pregnancy can result in complications like preeclampsia, miscarriage and stillbirth, Dr Dhivyambigai asserted, “Pregnant women with thyroid disorders require regular monitoring and appropriate treatment to keep thyroid hormone levels within the normal range. Thyroid hormones are essential for brain development, organ formation, and overall fetal growth. Therefore, managing thyroid health during pregnancy benefits the mother and ensures the unborn child's well-being and healthy development. Regular health screening with obstetricians and endocrinologists is essential. Ensuring optimal thyroid function through medication, dietary changes and regular monitoring can mitigate these risks and support healthy fetal development.”

Previous article
What’s the maximum amount of mangoes you can consume daily without gaining weight or experiencing sugar spikes?
Next article
New study suggests nightmares may signal early autoimmune disease flare-ups
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Benefits of Sports Betting with Fairplay in India

Govt Extends Deadline For Submission Of Self-Assesment Report For Employees On...

“On June 4, People Will Wake Them From Their Sleep”: PM...