    Excise policy case: SC agrees to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas; seeks replies from CBI, ED

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

    A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia’s pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 29.

    The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan, was hearing Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail along with an application to revive his petitions in the excise policy-related corruption and money laundering cases.

    Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

    He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year.

    The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which has now been scrapped.

