    Excise Case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August...
    Latest News

    Excise Case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August 27

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 20: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.
    Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier.
    The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal. (Agencies)

    J&K polls: ST body seeks clarification on nine reserved assembly seats in UT
    Power of Constitution can defeat 'dictatorial regime's arrogance': Congress on lateral entry U-turn
