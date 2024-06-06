back to top
Ex-Dy CM’s wife challenges Spl Tribunal orders in J&K High Court

By: Northlines

Date:

JDA's Demolition Notice on Mamta Singh's House

Tawi, June 06:

Smt Mamta Singh wife of ex-Dy CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh today filed a writ petition in the Jammu and High Court, challenging the J&K Special Tribunal's Orders pronounced on 17.05.2024 that dismissed her appeal against JDA's demolition notice JDA/BOCA/KW/1-7 dated 11.05.2023 and also against fine of Rs. Rs. Ten Lakh imposed on her.

The petition WP (C) 1374/2024, titled Mamta Singh Vs Building Operation Controlling Authority (JDA) and others, is listed before the Bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul for hearing on Friday (08.06.2024).

In her petition, she said that the Special Tribunal's orders passed on May 17, 2024,  were not sustainable and maintainable in the eyes of law and required to be quashed/set aside on the ground that the proceeding on her appeal were conducted with biased and malafide intentions without hearing the appellant, the Member –III of the Special Tribunal.

Interestingly, Mamta Singh has impleaded BOCA, Jammu Development Authority and Asif Hamid Khan, the Member-Bench III of J&K Special Tribunal by name as party (Respondent No. 4). She has made serious allegations against Special Tribunal Member-III, Asif Hamid Khan for making certain adverse observations in his order which were not even the subject matter of her appeal and not even agitated by any of the parties.

The Special Tribunal has made special reference to the High Court for confirming the fine amount of Rs. 10 Lakh which might also come up before the High Court, while dismissing the appeal of Mamta Singh.

Sources said that JDA was contemplating a Caveat before the High Court to protect the Special Tribunal's order of dismissal of appeal, it did not file till the penultimate day of High Court's working before the ensuing summer vacation from June 10.

It is recalled that the Jammu Development Authority had issued a notice for demolition of, what they termed ‘illegally constructed' bungalow of former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh at village Ban in Nagrota on outskirts of Jammu allegedly constructed without a valid permission.

Post-electoral reverse, blame game starts in West Bengal unit of BJP
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

