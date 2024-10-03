back to top
    Everyone has right to protest: Guv after TMCP supporters show black flags outside CU

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    KOLKATA: Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress outside Calcutta University (CU) here on Thursday when he went there for an award ceremony.

    Asked to comment on the black flag protest, Bose told reporters “Everyone has the right to protest. They have to choose which way they want to.” Told that some supporters of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) were protesting, he said “Political parties have the right to protest.”

    CU officiating Vice Chancellor Shanta Dutta told reporters “Those who staged the protest are not university students but outsiders whose entry had been banned inside the campus. The Hon'ble High Court had itself paved the way for our certificate and diploma awarding ceremony and we went ahead with the function inviting the Chancellor.”

    The students wished that this ceremony take place in an uninterrupted manner as they have been facing difficulties on career front and placement if they don't get the documents officially, Dutta added.

    The TMCP was protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities with no permanent VC which prevented the CU from organising the official convocation.

