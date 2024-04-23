back to top
Even Listening To Hanuman Chalisa Becomes Crime Under Cong Rule: PM Modi
Latest News

Even Listening To Hanuman Chalisa Becomes Crime Under Cong Rule: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Jaipur, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the Congress, saying it is difficult to follow one's faith under the party and again accused it of hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among “select” people.

Reffering to the ‘redistribution of wealth' remarks made by him at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister said it has angered the Congress and INDI Alliance so much that they have started “abusing” Modi everywhere
“I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the ‘select' people,” he said at a rally in Tonk.
“Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere,” he said while asking “why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies”.
“It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done,” he said, adding, “When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling”.
The prime minister also charged that it is difficult to follow one's faith under Congress rule.
“Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule,” he said.
His remarks come on a day when the country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. (Agencies)

