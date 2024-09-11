back to top
Search
    IndiaEuropean business confidence in China is at all-time low, report says
    India

    European business confidence in China is at all-time low, report says

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    HONG KONG: China must reprioritise economic growth and reforms and boost investor confidence by levelling the playing field for all companies in the country, a European group said Wednesday.

    With “business confidence now at an all-time low” over lagging domestic demand and overcapacity in certain industries, the annual European Business in China Position Paper called on China to open its and allow a more free market to determine resource allocation. It also recommended introducing policies to boost domestic demand.

    Profit margins in China are at or below the global average for two-thirds of the companies surveyed earlier in the year, according to the paper published Wednesday by the European Chamber of Commerce in China.

    In August, China filed a complaint with the Trade Organisation over European Union tariffs on electric vehicles made in China. It also launched anti-dumping and subsidies investigations of European dairy products, brandy and pork exports. The tit-for-tat actions have raised fears that a trade war may break out.

    Many European businesses are deciding that the returns on investments in the world's second-largest economy are not worth the risks, due to issues including China's economic slowdown and a politicised business .

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ripun Bora’s resignation from presidentship of Assam TMC poses many questions
    Next article
    InMobi raises USD 100 mn from MARS Growth Capital
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft: Naidu

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: Highlighting the aviation sector’s growth potential,...

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance: Nitin Gadkari

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Indian automobile industry is at the...

    SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju’s on Sept 17

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it...

    Gensol-Matrix to set up India’s first green hydrogen valley project in Pune

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said the company...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan accepts IMF’s condition to not set up new SEZs: Report

    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft:...

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance:...