Essential Summer Nail Care Tips from Experts to Keep Your Nails Hydrated, Protected and Strong

As the summer heat intensifies, it's important to protect all parts of your body, including your nails. The scorching temperatures can easily damage nails if not cared for properly. In this article, learn essential ways recommended by experts to keep your nails healthy, hydrated and strong throughout the summer months.

Your nails play an important supportive role and also serve as an indicator of your overall wellness. It's crucial to shield them from the harsh effects of sun exposure, pool water and sweaty hands during this season. Sharmila Thanki, a renowned nail expert, and Dr. Meghna Mour, a leading dermatologist, share valuable guidance on incorporating simple routines to maintain polished, damage-free nails.

Staying hydrated from within is key. Drink plenty of water and consume water-filled foods like fruits and vegetables. This will promote nail strength. Thanki also stresses applying moisturizers regularly on nails and cuticles to prevent brittleness. Using gentle tools for trimming and pushing back cuticles is a must to avoid damage.

Prolonged exposure to water can sap nails of their firmness. Thoroughly dry nails, especially after swimming or household chores. Wear gloves when hands will be soaked. The sun's UV rays are equally harmful. Shield nails with polishes containing SPF or a protective topcoat. Outdoor workers should glove up.

Adding biotin supplements to your diet aids in keratin production for nails. Clean manicure equipment prevents infections. Overall, with some diligence on hydration, protection and care techniques, you can safely sail through summer with healthy, good-looking nails.