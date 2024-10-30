ER Patients Receiving Half as Many IV Fluids Since Hurricane Helene Disruptions

The impacts of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt in emergency rooms across the country as a new analysis shows patients are much less likely to receive intravenous (IV) fluids for conditions like dehydration in the wake of manufacturing disruptions caused by the storm.

Healthcare data company Truveta Research examined nearly 350,000 emergency department visits from January to mid-October and found the rate of IV administration for dehydration dropped from around 6.6% to just 2.5% in the 10 days following Helene's landfall in late September. A similar decline occurred for patients visiting with nausea or vomiting, with IV usage falling from approximately 5.5% to 2%.

The primary factor driving this change is Hurricane Helene, which caused significant damage to Baxter's North Cove manufacturing plant in North Carolina – a site that typically provides 60% of IV fluids nationwide. With production halted, shortages have emerged across medical facilities relying on this critical supply. In response, federal agencies have recommended conservation strategies like substituting oral rehydration when possible to preserve IV bags for those who truly need intravenous treatment.

Truveta's analysis suggests these guidance shifts have tangibly impacted patient care. While conservation efforts aim to ensure supplies remain available to highest-risk cases, the temporary disruptions underscore IV fluids' widespread role in medical care delivery. Restoring full capacity after such a major shock will take time, as manufacturers work to import products, extend expiration dates through special approval, and restart domestic production wherever restarting is possible.

For now, healthcare systems are focused on command center-led rationing to carefully manage diminishing allocations. As flu and respiratory virus season also approaches, concerns grow about safeguarding treatments for patients severely impacted by diseases. Overall, the study highlights both the resilience of the healthcare community managing constraints, as well as ongoing risks from vulnerabilities in manufacturing concentrated around single sites.