back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersEO Municipal council Anantnag attached, ADDC Anantnag given Addl charge
    J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirLatest News

    EO Municipal council Anantnag attached, ADDC Anantnag given Addl charge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 23: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has attached the EO of Municipal Council Anantnag, who was holding the additional charge of Municipal Committee Pahalgam, has been attached in the office of Director Urban Local Bodies with immediate effect.
    Meanwhile, ADDC Anantnag has been given the additional charge of CEO Anantnag, in addition to the additional charge of Municipal Committee Pahalgam.

    Click here to view Download
    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Two need based casual labourers disengaged for MCC violation in Kashmir
    Next article
    “Ladakh Administration Bans ‘Hell’ Energy Drink Due to High Caffeine Levels”
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    State a ‘Single Litigant’ for courts, should come with unified stand: SC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 23: The State is a “single...

    Laapataa Ladies picked as India’s entry for Oscars

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Sep 23: Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” has been...

    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar enters 3rd day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 23: The encounter that started between security...

    Jammu and Kashmir Polls: Engineer Rashid claims Omar Abdullah Sajad Lone ganged up to defeat Awami Ittehad Party

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 23: Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    State a ‘Single Litigant’ for courts, should come with unified stand:...

    Laapataa Ladies picked as India’s entry for Oscars

    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar enters 3rd day