EO Municipal council Anantnag attached, ADDC Anantnag given Addl charge

Srinagar, Sep 23: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has attached the EO of Municipal Council Anantnag, who was holding the additional charge of Municipal Committee Pahalgam, has been attached in the office of Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, ADDC Anantnag has been given the additional charge of CEO Anantnag, in addition to the additional charge of Municipal Committee Pahalgam.

