    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Latest News

    “Engineer Rashid targeting National Conference”: Omar Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 15: Ahead of the and Assembly Elections, Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday alleged that Independent MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid is targeting the National Conference.

    “Engineer Rashid is targeting the National Conference… Everyone is targeting the NC… Forget his (PM's) promises; he should give an account of what he has done in the last 10 years, despite Jammu and Kashmir having a double-engine government,” Abdullah said.

    Earlier, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah termed the Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid as an “agent” of the BJP a day after he walked out of Tihar Jail on interim bail.

    On Thursday, Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, after being released on interim bail, said that for him the issue is not Assembly elections but to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

    “For me, the issue is not Assembly elections but finding a solution to the Kashmir issue is most important,” Rashid said.

