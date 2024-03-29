Search
IndiaEnforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP’s Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal’s phone: Atishi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Enforcement Directorate is working as BJP's political weapon and it wants to get details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday.

Kejriwal, who is the convener of the AAP, was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case and is in its custody till April 1.

The insistence of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into Kejriwal's mobile phone, which is a few months old and did not exist when the policy was formed and implemented, proves that the agency is working as a “political weapon” of the BJP, Atishi alleged at a press conference here.

The AAP leader, who is a minister in the Kejriwal government, said that “actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone”.

The excise policy was implemented in 2021-22 and the chief minister's current phone is just a few months old, she claimed.

The ED has said that Kejriwal's phone of that period is not available, and now, it wants the password of his new phone, Atishi said.

“They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy,” she said.

Previous article
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Northlines Northlines -
Lucknow, Mar 29: Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow...

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Northlines Northlines -
Lucknow, Mar 29: Security personnel in several districts of...

J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 29: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has...

Tech Can Play Big Role In Agri, Education, Health: PM Modi In Interaction With Bill Gates

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death

J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident