Encounter Underway In J&K’s Rajouri, Two Terrorists Trapped

RAJOURI/ : Two terrorists were trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and 's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon and search operation, they said. (Agencies)

