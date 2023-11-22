RAJOURI/JAMMU : Two terrorists were trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon and search operation, they said. (Agencies)
Encounter Underway In J&K’s Rajouri, Two Terrorists Trapped
RAJOURI/JAMMU : Two terrorists were trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.