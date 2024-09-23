Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, Sept 22: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday.

The encounter continues after contact was established between the security forces and terrorists on Saturday.

Taking to social media handle on X, the Kishtwar Police posted, “In continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forests in the upper reaches of Chatroo area (J/D of P/S Chatroo) district Kishtwar, firing has resumed as contact has been established. Fire exchanged from both sides.”

Earlier on Saturday, District Police Kishtwar, in a post on X, said , “Exchange of fire has taken place between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists near Danna Dhar forest area, upper reaches of Gurinal village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, District Kishtwar.”