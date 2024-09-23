Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar enters 3rd day

Jammu, Sep 23: The encounter that started between security forces and terrorists at Gurinal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on September 21 has entered its third day.

The police said on Monday that in continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village firing resumed as contact was established. The firing was exchanged from both sides.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.