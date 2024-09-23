back to top
Search
    JammuEncounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar enters 3rd day
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar enters 3rd day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 23: The encounter that started between security forces and terrorists at Gurinal village in Jammu and 's Kishtwar district on September 21 has entered its third day.

    The police said on Monday that in continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village firing resumed as contact was established. The firing was exchanged from both sides.
    The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
    There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu and Kashmir Polls: Engineer Rashid claims Omar Abdullah Sajad Lone ganged up to defeat Awami Ittehad Party
    Next article
    Laapataa Ladies picked as India’s entry for Oscars
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    State a ‘Single Litigant’ for courts, should come with unified stand: SC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 23: The State is a “single...

    Laapataa Ladies picked as India’s entry for Oscars

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Sep 23: Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” has been...

    Jammu and Kashmir Polls: Engineer Rashid claims Omar Abdullah Sajad Lone ganged up to defeat Awami Ittehad Party

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 23: Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid...

    ‘This is Arvind Kejriwal’s chair’: Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with an empty chair beside her

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 23: AAP leader Atishi, who took...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    State a ‘Single Litigant’ for courts, should come with unified stand:...

    Laapataa Ladies picked as India’s entry for Oscars

    Jammu and Kashmir Polls: Engineer Rashid claims Omar Abdullah Sajad Lone...