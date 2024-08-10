back to top
    Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in and 's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.
    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.
    The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated, the officials said.
    Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a “communication deficient forest area”, they added.

    PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

