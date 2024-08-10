Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated, the officials said.

Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a “communication deficient forest area”, they added.