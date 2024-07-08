Encounter breaks out after terrorist attack on Army vehicle in Badnota village of Kathua district, J&K

Kathua, Jul 8 : According to sources, armed terrorists carried out an attack targeting an Indian Army vehicle in the Badnota village of Machhedi area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The village comes under the Lohai Malhar block in Billawar tehsil of Kathua. The Army personnel retaliated strongly to the terrorist attack. The operation is still underway in the area. Further updates awaited.