Empowering teachers, empowering India: Paving the path to becoming Vishwa Guru

Pankaj Arora

PM quotes ‘Education is not just a way to gain knowledge but a means to transform the world'. It is our teachers who will lead this transformation, making India not only a land of knowledge but a beacon of hope and wisdom for the entire world. Teacher's Day, celebrated few days back, serves as a poignant reminder of the selfless contributions made by teachers throughout their careers.

It allows students to express their gratitude, love, and respect for the people who have guided and inspired them to become true citizens. The celebration is a vehicle for recognising the immeasurable value teachers bring to society and emphasising the importance of education as a pillar of the nation. India now moves closer to realizing its dream of becoming a Vishwa Guru, the teaching profession continues to be a vital force in this journey, as India is well on its way to reclaiming its ancient mantle.

India's rich educational heritage is deeply rooted in its culture, recapitulating the legacy of Indian education, where teachers are equated with creators ‘Brahma, the creator of the universe' in Hindu philosophy. This essence of the guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship, where knowledge was imparted by sages in gurukuls, gave a strong emphasis on the holistic development of children. The teachers or ‘Gurus' were revered, holding a status that was even higher than that of emperors. India's ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were some of the earliest global learning centres of learning for the world. India's ancient texts, such as the Vedas and Upanishads, have long been sources of wisdom for the world.

As India strives to reclaim its position as a global leader in knowledge, the role of teachers becomes even more crucial who are at the centre of this transformation. The time is ripe for the youth of India to embrace the teaching profession; by investing in the teaching profession and addressing its challenges, India can build a strong foundation for a future where it leads not just in power, but in wisdom and knowledge as well. The role of teachers in this endeavour is indispensable, making them the true architects of India's bright future, by inspiring curiosity, encouraging critical thinking, and instilling values, they are shaping the future leaders of the world. Prime Minister Modi's vision for India as a global leader is not just about economic growth or technological advancement; it is about creating a society where knowledge, wisdom, and values are cherished. As India marches towards its goal of becoming a Vishwa Guru, the teaching profession will be playing a pivotal role in shaping this vision.

Teachers are the torchbearers of knowledge, and their empowerment is crucial when India embarks on its mission of becoming a Vishwa Guru. India's aspiration to become a Vishwa Guru is deeply intertwined with its education system, where National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a significant step in this direction, focusing on improving teacher education, and professional development, and creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes a more flexible, multidisciplinary approach to education, places a strong focus on the professional development of teachers.

For India to truly become a Vishwa Guru, it must invest in its teachers, who serve as architects of the nation's future through their unwavering dedication.

This is where NCTE is playing a pivotal role in providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to excel in their profession. The flagship programs of NCTE are instrumental in elevating the status of teachers in society, by giving them the right support&training. India's teachers will undoubtedly lead the way in shaping the future of the world. It recognizes that to nurture future leaders, teachers themselves must be continuously learning and adapting to new pedagogies to ensurethat they are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

(The writer is the Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education, Ministry of Education, New Delhi and Professor of Education in the Department of Education, University of Delhi; views are personal)