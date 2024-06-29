Emotional tribute to fallen soldiers in Ladakh disaster by Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, June 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of soldiers in a flash flood in Ladakh and said the entire country is with their families.

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok River near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh during an exercise early Saturday.

“I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in this accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers,” Shah wrote on ‘X' in Hindi.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, around 1 am, the officials said.