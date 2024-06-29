back to top
Search
IndiaEmotional tribute to fallen soldiers in Ladakh disaster by Amit Shah
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Emotional tribute to fallen soldiers in Ladakh disaster by Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of soldiers in a flash flood in and said the entire country is with their families.

 

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok River near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh during an exercise early Saturday.
“I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in this accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers,” Shah wrote on ‘X' in Hindi.
The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from , around 1 am, the officials said.

Previous article
PM Narendra Modi Greets Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
Next article
Sonia Gandhi Slams Modi for Moral Defeat, Promises Strong Opposition
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Manoj Tiwari Throws Shade at India’s Stability Without RSS

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 29: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on...

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to become Indian Army Chief

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 29: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will...

Intense Cross-Border Exchange of Fire Shakes Jammu-Kashmir Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Mendhar/Jammu, Jun 29: A brief exchange of fire was...

J&K Govt Engages Realtors On Draft Development Rights, Land Pooling Policies

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 29: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir has taken...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manoj Tiwari Throws Shade at India’s Stability Without RSS

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to become Indian Army Chief

Intense Cross-Border Exchange of Fire Shakes Jammu-Kashmir Poonch