back to top
Search
    BusinessElectric vehicle manufacturer lists at premium, founder's wealth surges to $1.8 billion
    Business

    Electric vehicle manufacturer lists at premium, founder’s wealth surges to $1.8 billion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    BENGALURU: Shares of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer based in jumped 20% on their first day of trading on the nation's stock exchanges last week, valuing the company at over $5 billion and lifting its founder into the billionaire ranks.

    The company, which is making strides in the country's growing electrified transport sector, saw active trade of its shares that began pricing at the IPO level of Rs 76 apiece. By the end of trading at the BSE and NSE on Friday, the scrip had risen to Rs 91.18 – a solid premium over the issue price.

    This 20% surge raised the valuation of the EV startup to Rs 326 billion. Its founder and Managing Director, who still holds the majority 36.78% stake, saw the value of his shareholding balloon to Rs 119 billion. He had earlier raised Rs 2.3 billion through an offering of some of his shares as part of the IPO process.

    The strong debut is being seen as a endorsement of the company's efforts to lead India's shift to more sustainable mobility solutions. It has been manufacturing a line of electric two-wheelers as well as core components in-house. Backers will hope this upbeat reception helps energize the long-term growth plans.

    All eyes will now be on how the company and its stock trade going forward, as it seeks to drive further adoption of its green products both at home and overseas. The successful opening chapter at the stock exchanges provides a boost to scaling up initiatives.

    Previous article
    Tata Group Airlines Join Forces on Aircraft Maintenance with DGCA Nod
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tata Group Airlines Join Forces on Aircraft Maintenance with DGCA Nod

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a strategic move that signifies growing synergies between...

    CloudPay Lands $120M Investment to Expand Global Payroll Solutions

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a sign of continued strength and potential in...

    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with Sikh traditions

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently updated the...

    Flint Capital Secures $160 Million for Latest Venture Fund Thanks to Untraditional Investor Strategy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Flint Capital has raised $160 million for its latest...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Group Airlines Join Forces on Aircraft Maintenance with DGCA Nod

    CloudPay Lands $120M Investment to Expand Global Payroll Solutions

    Sidharth Malhotra’s bonding with model at fashion show sparks dating rumors,...